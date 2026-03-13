Vera Bradley swings to Q4 profit; unveils new executive leadership

US accessories brand Vera Bradley has formalised its leadership structure, appointing Ian Bickley as chairman and chief executive officer. Bickley, who has served as executive chairman for the past eight months, has been instrumental in the development of the Project Sunshine initiative. Additionally, the board of directors has named Martin Layding as chief operating and financial officer. Layding originally joined the Indiana-based company as chief financial officer in June 2025.

The company also announced its fourth quarter results for the period ended January 31, 2026, with consolidated net revenues of 84.90 million dollars, compared to 86.40 million dollars in the prior year period. Net income from continuing operations totalled 2.70 million dollars, or 0.09 dollars per diluted share, marking a return to profitability for the brand.

Performance by segment In the prior year fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of 20 million dollars. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the recent quarter was 2.50 million dollars. Bickley noted that the results reflect “meaningful progress” in the company's transformation journey. He highlighted that the direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel saw sequential improvement for the third consecutive quarter, with revenues declining only 2.6 percent year-over-year.

Direct segment revenues reached 74.50 million dollars, a 2.6 percent decrease. Comparable sales declined 0.7 percent, impacted by lower traffic in outlet stores and the effects of winter storm Fern, though partially offset by gains in e-commerce.

Indirect segment revenues rose 4.9 percent to 10.40 million dollars, bolstered by a large wholesale spring collaboration.

Consolidated operating income stood at 2.70 million dollars, or 3.2 percent of net revenues, a significant shift from the operating loss of 12.40 million dollars recorded in the previous year.

Guidance for fiscal year 2027 The company expects net revenues for fiscal year 2027 to be in the range of 255 million dollars to 270 million dollars. This outlook accounts for the decision to cancel the annual outlet sale event and a reduced emphasis on liquidation channels.

The company aims to improve its operating loss by 40 percent or more compared to the non-GAAP operating loss of 21.70 million dollars recorded in fiscal year 2026.