Vera Bradley’s Q3 revenue and earnings decline

Vera Bradley’s third quarter net revenues declined to 80.6 million dollars and consolidated net loss reached 12.8 million dollars or 46 cents per diluted share.

For the nine month period, net revenues decreased to 272 million dollars and consolidated net loss totaled 15.2 million dollars or 52 cents per diluted share.

Commenting on the third quarter results, Jackie Ardrey, the company’s chief executive officer said: “The third quarter was extremely challenging as we remained in the early stages of ‘Project Restoration’, our strategic initiative to transform our business model and transition Vera Bradley’s brand positioning.”

For fiscal 2025, the company expects net revenues of approximately 385 million dollars compared to 470.8 million dollars in fiscal 2024. Gross profit percentage of approximately 52.5 percent, operating loss of approximately 9 million dollars and consolidated diluted EPS of approximately negative 25 cents.