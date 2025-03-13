Verdoso receives approval to acquire The Kooples

The French competition authority, an independent body overseeing competition regulation within the nation, notably in merger and acquisition assessments, has reaffirmed its unconditional approval for Verdoso's acquisition of The Kooples, a brand under the Swiss conglomerate MF Brands.

Verdoso, a French investment firm focusing on mid-cap company investments, formally notified the competition authority on February 14, 2025, of its intent to acquire exclusive control of The Kooples.

Following a detailed review of the companies' profiles and operational histories, the authority determined that "the transaction is not likely to harm competition, insofar as the parties are not active in the same markets, nor in related upstream or downstream markets," and subsequently, "has authorised the transaction without conditions."

Verdoso enters fashion sector with The Kooples acquisition

Established in France in 2008, The Kooples specialises in the design and retail of high-end menswear and womenswear, along with accessories. The brand maintains a network of 184 stores within France and 86 locations across Europe.

This decision corroborates earlier reports from AFP in January, which detailed MF Brands' initiation of the brand's sale. The report indicated that MF Brands was engaged in "exclusive negotiations" with a French industrial group for the sale of The Kooples, aiming to "focus on activities corresponding to its DNA." The group also holds ownership of Lacoste and Aigle.

Verdoso, established in 1997 as an independent industrial group, specialises in investments in struggling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs/SMIs). The acquisition of The Kooples marks Verdoso's entry into the fashion sector.