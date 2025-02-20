Versace owner Capri Holdings outlines optimistic financial goals for 2025

For 2025, Capri Holdings, owner of Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors, projects 4.4 billion dollars in total revenue. The projection breaks down to 3 billion dollars from Michael Kors, 810 million dollars from Versace, and 600 million dollars from Jimmy Choo.

In preparation for its New York City investor day, the company released optimistic long-term financial goals, while also outlining potential risks associated with global economic changes, inflationary pressures, and foreign exchange rate volatility.

The company anticipates enhanced adjusted operating margins, targeting the low-20 percent range for Michael Kors, high-teen percent for Versace, and low-double-digit percentages for Jimmy Choo.

"Our powerful brands have enduring value and proven resilience, reinforcing our confidence in their ability to deliver revenue and earnings growth over time," stated chairman and CEO John D. Idol.