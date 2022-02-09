Very almost doubled beauty and self-care brands since start of pandemic

British e-tailer Very said it increased its range of beauty and self-care brands by 94 percent since the start of the pandemic in order to meet booming demand.

The company, owned by Very Group, added 77 new beauty and personal care brands since January 2020, bringing its total to 159.

“The pandemic created huge interest in self-care and wellbeing, with many of our customers carving out small moments in their busy family routines to focus on their physical and mental wellbeing,” said Very Group trading director Victoria Aldrich in a statement.

She said while restrictions have now been lifted, “the trend is clearly here to stay”.

Recent launches include premium vitamin producer Hello Day, beauty gel and mask maker Patchology, and natural and vegan beauty brand Beauty Kitchen.

Other Very categories have also seen surging demand since the onset of the pandemic. The retailer’s wearable technology sales grew 30 percent in December compared with the same month in 2019.

Very said it sold a smart watch every 15 seconds on Black Friday 2021.