Very boosts sustainable denim production with manufacturing partnership

E-commerce retailer Very, operated by The Very Group, has partnered with denim finishing technology specialist Jeanologia as part of its goal to improve the sustainability of its own-brand denim products.

Suppliers part of the retailer’s V by Very denim line have signed up to Jeanologia’s environmental impact measuring platform, used to assess water and energy consumption and chemical impact in production. Garments evaluated by the fabric technology firm receive a score of either low, medium or high impact.

The partnership was struck in line with the label’s plan to ensure 100 percent of its own-brand denim is low impact by 2025, which is currently sitting at 60 percent according to a release.

It will see the two work collaboratively with Very’s suppliers, providing education, support and advice on improving the scores of garments, putting to use more sustainable production methods for denim, including washing and finishing.

Previously, Very stated it is also looking to produce own-brand ranges with at least three-quarters of raw materials. The retailer has already implemented cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative, with 90 percent of the fabric utilised in its V by Very collection coming from certified cotton suppliers.

Emma Alexander, fashion director at The Very Group, commented: “As a retailer with a global footprint, we realise how important it is to reduce our environmental impact and, increasingly, our customers want to know they’re buying sustainable, responsible products.”

Jeanologia already has a broad portfolio of brands it has and is working with, including Levi’s, Diesel, H&M and Uniqlo.