Very Group posts sales growth during peak trading period

Over the peak trading period, for the seven weeks to 27 December 2024, Very UK reported a sales growth of 2.3 percent year-on-year, while group sales rose 0.5 percent.

These figures increased further when excluding the sales impact of Nike, which has switched to a direct-to-consumer model. With this, Very UK and the group’s retail sales grew 4.5 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

While the Home category led the way in terms of growth, with sales up 15 percent, Fashion & Sports also came in strong, welcoming an increase of 2.9 percent or 11.2 percent excluding Nike.

In a release, Robbie Feather, group CEO at The Very Group, said the company was delighted with the strong performance, with growth across almost all categories bolstered by the retailer’s product assortment, fulfilment operations and “compelling deals”.

Feather continued: “Looking ahead, we remain focused on the rest of 2025 which we expect will remain highly competitive. We are confident that our proposition, which combines multi-category digital retail and flexible ways to pay, will continue to be valued by our customers, providing them with a one-stop-shop for everything they need.”

The group is expecting an adjusted EBITDA growth of between 16 and 18 percent for Q2 FY25 on the back of the peak trading performance and progress with ongoing cost initiatives.