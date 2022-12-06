Very introduces virtual make-up try-on to app

E-commerce retailer Very has unveiled a new virtual make-up try-on to its app, allowing shoppers to virtually try an arrangement of lip products from different brands.

The feature utilises technology from the L’Oréal-owned tech firm ModiFace, which has integrated augmented reality (AR) features that customers can use via their smartphone cameras.

A total of 24 lip products are available to try through the app, including styles by L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline and Nyx.

Customers will also be able to use Benefit Brow’s try-on technology to look at different eyebrow styles and receive recommendations on products.

In a release, the retailer said it is planning to expand the feature across more make-up, hair colour and nail products in a bid to create a more immersive shopping experience.

It builds on The Very Group’s efforts to implement digitalisation across its business, a move that was further backed by the retailer’s introduction of an artificial intelligence-powered Very Assistant chatbot that acts as a customer service channel.

The group further outlined a multi-year technology investment roadmap, through which it said it will move towards a more flexible, cloud-based infrastructure to enhance consumer experiences.

Paul Hornby, digital customer experience director at The Very Group, added: “We’re also exploring the use of augmented reality across other categories like fashion, home and electrical.

“By using tech to bring our customers closer to products, we can recreate the in-person shopping experience online, and give them even greater confidence that they’re choosing the right products for them.”