Very recruits 11 young people in kickstart initiative

Online retail operator, The Very Group, has hired 11 individuals to be a part of its customer care, tech bar and colleague experience teams.

The group that operates e-commerce sites Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, is taking on the young recruits as part of the UK Government’s Kickstart scheme to increase opportunities for individuals who could face long-term unemployment. The 16 to 24-year-olds will be working at the Liverpool-based HQ for six months and are given the opportunity to apply for permanent roles once their placement is over.

Ultimately, the kickstart programme aims to build up future employability by supporting new recruits in learning new skills through training schedules and individual assessments. The trainees will have one-on-one support from a personal mentor and manager, who will oversee their placement and help them to develop their capabilities.

The retailer has partnered with educational charity The Prince’s Trust to support the programme, which focuses on helping young people build the skills they need for future jobs and education. The organisation will support the new colleagues with informational webinars and pastoral support to boost their chances of a future career. In addition, the group will continue to support the youths post-placement.

“We’ve been so impressed by our new kickstart colleagues’ energy, positivity and willingness to learn during their first couple of weeks,” said Sarah Willett, chief people officer at The Very Group, in a statement. “Young people have so much to offer, and the right opportunities at this age can make all the difference to their lives and careers. We’re looking forward to seeing them grow into their new roles over the next six months.”

To continue the programme, Very will hire a total number of 30 young people over the next few months in roles explicitly created for the kickstart initiative.