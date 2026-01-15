Very UK bolsters The Very Group’s Christmas trading

Online fashion and homeware retailer Very UK, part of digital retail operator The Very Group, reports “resilient” Christmas and Black Friday trading results, boosting the group by delivering retail sales growth of 1.9 percent year-on-year for the period.

For the six weeks to December 27, 2025, Very, the group’s flagship brand, said its trading was supported by sales growth in “higher margin categories,” such as a 7.9 percent increase in the home category, and a 6.4 percent increase in both toys and beauty.

Among the top-selling items by volume were Jimmy Choo and Calvin Klein perfumes, and Beauty Works gift sets. Other bestsellers included game consoles, the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, the Ninja Home Barista Bundle, and the Metaquest 3S headset.

However, The Very Group, which also includes Littlewoods and Very Ireland, posted a 0.4 percent year-on-year sales decline for the overall group Christmas trading period.

The Very Group reports a slight decline in Christmas sales

Robbie Feather, Group chief executive at The Very Group, said in a statement: “We know that Christmas is one of the most important times of the year for the families we serve and, here at Very, we’re proud to have been able to help customers make the season extra special.

“By bringing together our great assortment of products, competitive prices, and flexible ways to pay, we’ve delivered a strong performance during the Christmas and Black Friday trading period. Despite a challenging and competitive market, we’re delighted to see topline growth with Very UK sales increasing 1.9 percent, which includes a strong performance across home, toys, and beauty.

“Plus, we’re pleased to have been able to give more customers the flexibility to spread the cost this Christmas. Our results over the period reflect the appeal to our customers of our multi-category retail and flexible payments offering.”

Operational highlights for the trading period included processing 1.3 million items during the Black Friday week, beating last year’s busiest week of 1.2 million items. The group also processed 209,000 items at Skygate, the group’s automated fulfilment centre, on November 28, 2025, marking its busiest and best trading day of the Christmas trading period since the pandemic.

The Very Group reports “resilient” Christmas trading

Feather added: “This resilient performance, including our best trading day since Covid, has been made possible thanks to the ongoing commitment and hard work of colleagues from across the business.

“As we look to the future, we continue to focus on delivering our strategic priorities, including driving innovation while leveraging technology and data to improve our customer offering. We are confident that our proposition will remain valued by customers, and we enter 2026 with a great range of product offers that our customers will love, and we are well placed operationally to navigate the unpredictable nature of the market.”