Vessi unveils rebrands to support expansion plans

Canadian footwear and lifestyle brand Vessi, known for its waterproof comfort, has unveiled a rebrand focused on brand building to differentiate itself and support its future growth plans.

Much like the adage 'There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad shoes,' Vancouver-based Vessi is looking to change the way people experience wet weather by offering their blend of comfort, protection, and style, allowing people to live more freely in it.

The rebrand, focuses around the magic and positive energy of water and rain, and has been designed to offer the brand a new identity to allow them to stand out “in a competitive market,” to support its wholesale and retail expansion plans across North America.

In a statement, Vessi said it hopes the new look and energy “will help strengthen its connection with their existing customers and drive future growth with new ones across North America”.

Mikaella Go, co-founder of Vessi, said: "This rebrand doesn't change who we are, it shows who we've always been. That passion, that love for water and optimism in wet weather is a powerful shared value with our customers. It's at the heart of everything we do, and now it's reflected in everything you see."

Canadian footwear brand Vessi targeting US expansion following rebrand

Vessi rebrand - new logo Credits: Vessi

The rebrand includes a logo, created from water, showcasing the key product benefit through three droplets arranged to create a triangle, the symbol for water, as well as forming a V shape, alongside a new bold wordmark, capturing water and fluidity through a combination of soft and sharp edges, as well as inkwells that mimic the shape of droplets from the new logo.

In addition, Vessi is introducing a refresh on its teal brand colour to a vibrant blue that “exudes positivity and reflects the nature of water”.

The complete redesign will roll out across stores and retailers in Canada and the US this February.

Vessi Stormburst Low Top Sneaker Credits: Vessi

Geoff Wilton, vice president of brand at Vessi, added: "Our products already wow customers with their magic - but there's also a brand story connected to water and rain that resonates on an emotional level.

“This rebrand is all about bringing that story to life, giving meaning to our product's benefits, and making it a key part of our growth strategy."

Vessi debuted its 100 percent waterproof knit sneakers, made with patented Dyma-tex technology, on Kickstarter in 2018. It opened its first store in Metrotown, Vancouver, in 2022, and by the end of 2024, it had three permanent locations across Canada and a pop-up in the Toronto Eaton Centre. It is looking to expand its retail locations to the US in 2025 and states it is "actively exploring key US cities".