Vestiaire Collective: Eurazeo strengthens its investment
A shareholder since September 2015, Eurazeo continues its support for Vestiaire Collective. The investment company recently took part in a new fundraising round as Vestiaire Collective moves closer to profitability.
A platform for reselling second-hand luxury items, Vestiaire Collective is optimistic about the future. Since its launch, the company has raised several rounds of funding to develop its projects: accelerating its growth in Europe and the United States; extending its geographical coverage to new markets such as Asia, among others.
A shareholder since September 2015, Eurazeo totaled a total investment of €32.5 million in the capital of Vestiaire Collective in 2017. In 2024, the company will increase its investment in order to support the platform in the next stages of its development.
“Given that we are now very close to profitability, our external financing needs are very low and rather tactical,” Vestiaire Collective told FashionUnited via email.
The amount of this new investment has not yet been communicated.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.
