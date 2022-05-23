Vestiaire Collective opens new Paris headquarters

Luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective has opened its new headquarters in Paris featuring an innovative, eco-designed space that puts employee wellbeing at the forefront and offers a new flex-office approach to a hybrid model between the office and remote working.

The B Corp certified company has transformed a historical Parisian building in the city centre with French architecture firm Les Bâtisseurs, to create what it calls an “optimal work environment” for its employees.

The headquarters spans 48,400 square feet over three floors and has been designed with a “rigorous” low environmental impact approach with all the materials and furniture selected following strict environmental criteria and locally sourced to limit transportation to the maximum to ensure a low carbon impact. This was achieved through utilising sustainable materials, French craftsmanship, and more than 60 percent recycled, upcycled and second-hand furniture. The renovation has generated almost three times less CO2 than a standard office renovation, a measure calculated by the OID (Observatoire de L’Immobilier Durable), Vestiaire Collective added.

Image: Vestiaire Collective by Victor Grandgeorge

Described as the “office of the future,” the space has been designed to allow its Paris-based employees to implement a 50:50 split between the office and remote working with a flex-office approach “to drive cross-functional working and interaction”. With Vestiaire Collective dedicating more than 50 percent of the total HQ surface to social and collaborative spaces, featuring technology, amenities and welcoming furniture to boost creativity and discussion.

The new headquarters has also been designed to be an inclusive environment and includes dedicated spaces for parenting and praying, in an approach it states promotes and facilitates personal wellbeing.

Image: Vestiaire Collective by Victor Grandgeorge

Vestiaire Collective co-founders Fanny Moizant, president, and Sophie Hersan, fashion director, said in a statement: “Transforming a classic Haussmanian building into an eco-designed, inclusive and disruptive new space was a challenge, but the result exceeded our expectations.

“With the shift towards remote working, it was paramount that the new office made each and every employee feel at home. We are taking concrete steps towards a more holistic approach to sustainability and hope our decision will pave the way for other fashion companies, in order to build together the future of fashion.”

