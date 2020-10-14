VF announces management changes, names new brand president, The North Face

VF Corporation has announced organizational changes in support of its ongoing business model transformation and to ensure greater alignment in the management of its core and emerging brands portfolio. With these changes, the company said in a statement, leaders of VF’s three core brands (Vans, The North Face and Timberland) and its emerging brands now report directly to Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Rendle.

The company added that people reporting to Rendle include Doug Palladini, Global Brand President, Vans, Steve Murray, Global Brand President, The North Face, Martino Scabbia Guerrini, President of the EMEA Region and interim Global Brand President for Timberland and Kevin Bailey, President of the Asia Pacific Region and Emerging Brands.

“As we work to become a more integrated brand-building company, we must operate differently and manage our core and emerging brands in differentiated ways in order to help each of them achieve their full potential. As we do this, it’s critical that we place our strongest talent on our most important opportunities to drive long-term, sustainable growth across our portfolio and in all geographies,” said Rendle.

Murray was previously VF’s President of the Americas Region. He replaces Arne Arens, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of VF. In line with the company’s transformation initiative, VF has eliminated the role of president of the Americas. Scabbia Guerrini, the company further said, continues to lead the Timberland brand while the company seeks a permanent global brand president. In addition to VF’s brand leadership, the company’s enterprise function leaders also continue reporting to Rendle as members of VF’s Executive Leadership Team.

Picture:Facebook/Timberland