VF appoints Allegra Perry to vice president, investor relations

VF Corporation has appointed Allegra Perry to the position of vice president, investor relations, effective January 2022. She will report to VF’s chief financial officer, Matt Puckett.

Perry, the company said, will be responsible for leading all aspects of VF’s investor relations program. She will work closely with VF’s executive leadership team and leaders across the company’s 12 brands to establish strategic priorities and goals and design a financial communications program that effectively articulates the company’s financial story and drives engagement with key stakeholders internally and across the broader capital markets community.

“We’re excited for Allegra to join the VF family and lead our investor relations function into this next phase. She brings the ideal blend of experience having held senior-level roles across investment banking, business development and investor relations, all within the global apparel and retail sectors,” said Puckett.

Perry has nearly 25 years of relevant experience across retail, fashion, luxury goods and sporting goods with both investment banking and in-house corporate roles based in flagship European cities. She was an institutional investor-ranked analyst with positions held at Lehman Brothers, Nomura International and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Later Perry joined as the head of strategic planning and investor relations for the British luxury goods brand Mulberry, contributing to the company’s strategic pivot to a global, direct-to-consumer model through a series of acquisitions. She most recently held the position of director of investor relations and corporate affairs for The Watches of Switzerland Group, joining the company six months after its IPO to establish a new investor relations platform.

“My entire career has been positioned at the intersection of capital markets and the global retail sector, and I look forward to applying my knowledge and expertise to further elevate the investor relations program at VF,” added Perry.