VF Corporation announces appointment of interim president and CEO

Fashion conglomerate VF Corporation has announced its lead independent director of the VF board of directors, Benno Dorer, will be taking on the role of interim president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Richard Carucci, who also serves as a director of the board, has been named as interim chairman of the board.

The news comes as Steve Rendle announced his decision to retire as chairman, president and chief executive officer, after six years as CEO and nearly 25 years at the company.

In a release, VF, which owns the likes of Vans and The North Face, said it has commenced its search for a permanent CEO.

Dorer said: “Steve’s commitment to the business, passion for building strong brands and focus on culture have helped VF evolve our portfolio of strong active-lifestyle brands and establish VF as a purpose-led company. We wish Steve well in his future endeavours.”

“VF has iconic brands in attractive growth categories, deep relationships with consumers and customers, and significant competitive advantages as a portfolio company.”

Dorer joined the VF board in 2017 prior to which he has served on the board of Clorox, where he also held a number of leadership positions, including chief executive officer and chief operating officer.