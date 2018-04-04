VF Corporation completes acquisition of Icebreaker

VF Corporation has completed the previously announced acquisition of Icebreaker Holdings, Ltd., Holdings, Ltd., a privately held company based in Auckland, New Zealand, which offer products made from Merino wool, plant-based fibers and recycled fibers.

Following the completion of the transaction, Icebreaker Holdings is now a wholly owned subsidiary of VF Corporation. Terms of the agreement were not revealed. VF Corporation feels that the acquisition of Icebreaker makes an ideal complement to its Smartwool brand, which also features Merino wool in its apparel and accessories.

Together with Smartwool and Icebreaker, VF aims to position itself as the global leader in Merino wool and natural fiber categories.