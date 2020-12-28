VF Corporation completes its acquisition of Supreme

VF Corporation announced that it has completed its purchase of Supreme for a base purchase price of 2.1 billion dollars, subject to customary adjustments for cash, indebtedness, working capital and transaction expenses.

Supreme has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of VF Corporation.

The company expects its latest acquisition to modestly increase its revenue and adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2021, and eventually contribute at least 500 million dollars of revenue in fiscal 2022, according to a press release.