VF Corporation cuts 52 positions at Alameda branch in move to Colorado

As part of its headquarter move to Colorado, VF Corporation has announced that it will be removing 52 positions at its Alameda Warranty Center in California. According to the San Francisco Business Times — who first reported the news — employees who have been cut have since been the opportunity to take positions in Denver.

VF Corporation’s decision to close the Alameda location follows the opening of its new headquarters in London earlier this month.

The company owns brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and recently separated its denim business into a second company, Kontoor Brands.