VF Corporation joins Fur Free Retailer program

London - VF Corporation has joined the Fur Free Retailer program from the Fur Free Alliance, an international coalition of 43 animal protection organizations.

As a fur free retailer, VF is strengthening its commitment to fur-free products while communicating its no fur policy to all the brands in its portfolio, which includes Vans, North Face, Timberland, and Wrangler. The move comes after VF launches its first animal derived policy earlier this year and announced that none of its brands would use fur, angora or exotic leather.

“In joining the Fur Free Retailer program, VF and our brands are once again proving that we’re serious about animal welfare,” said Letitia Webster, Vice President of Global Corporate Sustainability at VF. “Sustainability and respect for nature are fundamental values for VF and all our brands, and we will continue to partner with respected animal-rights organizations and like-minded companies to promote the development of viable commercial substitutes to animal materials.”

VF Corp worked specifically with the Humane Society of the United States, Italian animal rights organization LAV and Four Paws to form its global animal welfare policies and strategies. “We're delighted to welcome VF Corporation as a partner to the Fur Free Retailer program,” said Joh Vinding, Chairman of Fur Free Alliance. “In the fur trade animals are subjected to terrible conditions, living out their lives in small barren cages. With the help of forward-thinking and innovative companies such as VF Corporation this is quickly changing, making fur-free the new norm in the entire fashion industry.”

The Fur Free Retailer list, which is listed online, offer consumers accurate information concerning retailers fur policies in order to ensure they are able to make informed purchasing decisions.