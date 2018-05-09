VF Corporation named among CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

London - VF Corporation, the parent company of Vans, The North Face and Kipling, has been named on Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2018. The list recognises and honours US public companies with ‘standout’ environmental, social and governance performance.

“We are honoured to once again be named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO in a statement. “As a purpose-led and performance-driven organisation, VF and our brands are deeply committed to operating our business in ways that contribute to the betterment of people and our planet. This recognition is further evidence of the inspiring work our nearly 70,000 associates do every day to make our company an amazing place to work and our world a better place.”

VF Corporation has a long history of operating its business to the highest environmental, social and ethical standards. The company’s actions in terms of sustainability have been recognised by some of the world’s leading authorities on corporate social responsibility. For example, VF was named a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. In addition, sustainability and responsibility is one of VF’s key business platforms and is embedded throughout the company’s global operations.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list documents 260 environmental, social and governance data points of disclosure and performance measures, which have been taken from publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance and philanthropy and community support. The list ranks on the Russell 1000 Index.

"CR Magazine is proud to present the only ESG ranking list that doesn't rely on self-reporting," added Dave Armon, publisher of CR Magazine. "Each year, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking measures the success of the Brands Taking Stands movement by celebrating the most successful, most transparent companies that report on their responsible practices. We congratulate those honoured on this year's list for their commitment to corporate responsibility."