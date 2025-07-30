VF Corporation surpasses expectations in Q1

US clothing group VF Corporation exceeded its own expectations in the first quarter (Q1) of the 2025/26 financial year. The parent company of brands such as The North Face, Vans and Timberland reported on Wednesday that it had stabilised revenue and significantly reduced its losses.

In the opening quarter, which ended in June, group revenue from continuing operations amounted to 1.76 billion dollars. This remained almost unchanged compared to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for exchange rate changes, it fell by 2 percent. The company had previously expected a currency-adjusted decline in revenue of three to 5 percent.

The North Face (+6 percent) and Timberland (+11 percent) saw increases, while Vans' revenue declined by 14 percent. Total revenue for the group's other brands, which include Dickies, Altra and Eastpak, increased by 4 percent.

Thanks to a higher gross margin and significantly lower costs, the group was able to reduce its adjusted operating loss to 55.8 million dollars. This is down from 104.7 million dollars in Q1 of the previous year. Here, too, the company exceeded its own forecasts. A corresponding loss in the range of 110 to 125 million dollars had been expected.

The net loss from continuing operations fell by 23 percent. The reported net loss reduced to 116.4 million dollars. This was less than half as high as in the same quarter of the previous year. In the prior year period, the loss was 258.9 million dollars, due to high losses at the now-sold Supreme brand.