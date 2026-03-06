Victoria Beckham plots stores in New York and Paris as sales rise

Victoria Beckham is on a growth path. The British luxury brand is preparing to open new stores in New York and Paris this year following a 19 percent uptick in sales for 2025.

According to WWD, the company saw overall sales rise to 170 million dollars last year, as categories like leather goods, denim and beauty continued to evolve. Its EBITDA was over four times higher than the previous year, while its margin is moving towards 10 percent.

Leather goods, which includes belts and footwear, has been one of the brand’s strongest performers. For 2025, the category contributed to more than 13 percent of the fashion division’s sales, yet the company is looking to grow this figure to between 30 and 35 percent over the next three years.

If achieved, this would make the leather goods category Victoria Beckham’s leading division. In comparison, its clothing category accounted for 20 percent of 2025 sales. Beauty, the brand’s largest division in terms of turnover, was also cited as another area showing opportunities for growth.

Geographically, the company has also continued broadening its horizons. The Middle East has been performing well, while plans to push further into Europe have been fuelled by a recent launch into Germany. The US, however, remains the core market, yet impact from Saks Global’s bankruptcy has brought a sense of uncertainty.

On the back of strong performance, Victoria Beckham is now eyeing physical store expansion after largely relying on retail partners. The media outlet said the brand has plotted openings in Paris and New York, expanding on its one location in London, which first opened in 2014.

According to David Belhassen, the founder of Neo Investment Partners which owns a minority stake in the company, Victoria Beckham could be on route to secure a billion dollar revenue. Speaking to WWD, Belhassen said that given the brand and its eponymous founder’s reputation, he has “no difficulty imagining it being a billion-dollar brand”.