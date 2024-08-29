Victoria Beckham welcomes third year of double-digit growth

Victoria Beckham is continuing to go from strength-to-strength in both her namesake fashion and beauty businesses, once again reporting double-digit growth throughout the latest financial year.

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, the company welcomed a revenue increase of 52 percent to 89.1 million pounds, up from 58.8 million pounds in 2022.

It further saw an uptick in adjusted EBITA of 800 percent, amounting to 1.8 billion pounds. Operating losses for the year, meanwhile, narrowed to 200,000 pounds.

The company attributed the strong results in the fashion category to growth among wholesale, online and in its London flagship store, with a midi dress silhouette and leather goods driving the way.

In a statement to the press, Marie Leblanc, CEO of Victoria Beckham, said: "Having successfully repositioned the business, 2023 was another very strong year of progress for the company and we continue to see a healthy growth trajectory as we look to establish Victoria Beckham as a global luxury house."

Looking ahead to 2024, the brand is expecting continued acceleration, with growth in both its direct-to-consumer channels and leather goods range forecasted.