Victoria’s Secret links with Stella McCartney for breast health awareness initiative

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has announced a new initiative in partnership with British designer Stella McCartney, aiming to highlight the risks of breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

A public service announcement (PSA) will be included in the campaign, with a #CheckYourself guide provided by The Stella Cares Foundation. The PSA, developed by McCartney, emphasises the need for regular self-checks. Victoria’s Secret has also stated it will be making a donation to the foundation to further the organisation’s work. The nonprofit, launched in 2014, was developed as a way to contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness through continuing campaigns.

Alongside the PSA, Victoria’s Secret will be releasing the Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra in support of women in recovery from mastectomies. The wire-free design is made of micro fabric and lace, with a pocket in the lining to fit a prosthetic. Throughout October, 100 percent of the bra’s sales will be donated to The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers.

Image: Victoria's Secret, Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra

“As the world’s leading lingerie brand, the health and well-being of women is paramount to our community,” said Martha Pease, chief marketing officer at Victoria’s Secret, in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity but also a responsibility to use our platform and scale of our global footprint to bring greater awareness to the risks of breast cancer, especially among younger women, and educate around the effectiveness of self-checks.”

The lingerie brand’s foundation was a recent creation in partnership with Pelotonia, that aims to fund research projects aimed at curing women’s cancers, as well as investing in women scientists. The label stated it will be donating 5 million dollars annually to cancer research.

The new public health campaign will continue throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, finishing on October 31. Victoria’s Secret will also be providing self-check guides to over 25,000 associates to further spread the message.