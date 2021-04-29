Victoria’s Secret Pink launches initiative for mental health awareness month

In honor of mental health awareness month, Victoria’s Secret Pink has launched a new initiative that encourages consumers to show how they take care of their mental health on various social media platforms.

For every post with the hashtag #makeyourmove on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, Pink will donate 1 dollar, up to 250,000 dollars, to The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps protect teens’ mental health and prevent suicide.

Each week during mental health awareness month, Pink and experts from The Jed Foundation will share experiences and knowledge on topics such as self-expression, nutrition, exercise tips, self-care, and coping strategies.

“We’re excited to kick off the ‘Make Your Move Fest’ and to be working with so many great partners to put a spotlight on mental health,” stated Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria’s Secret Pink, in a release.

“Since the launch of our Pink with Purpose platform, we’ve been doubling down on our efforts to share resources and real-life stories around struggle and resilience. And while we wish we could all be together in-person, this initiative is a way for us to forge connections and create a positive impact in this digital world we’re living in.”