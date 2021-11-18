Victoria's Secret sued by owner of "Sweat" trademark

Victoria’s Secret Stores Brand Management LLC is being sued in Utah federal court for copying the trademark of a health and fitness company. The news was reported by Bloomberg.

IFIT Inc. has claimed that Victoria’s Secret is using their “SWEAT marks” trademark on or in connection with fitness apparel in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah’s Central Division. According to iFIT, Victoria’s Secret has produced products displaying the trademark that are available for sale in the U.S. and are displayed on the brand’s website, social media accounts, and marketing materials.

IFIT says they began using the SWEAT trademark in 2017 on their fitness apparel, products, app, and services. In addition to copying their trademark, IFIT says that Victoria’s Secret purposefully chose a look-alike of SWEAT app founder Kayla Itsines for their advertisements and social media channels.

IFIT is requesting that Victoria’s Secret not only stop using the trademark but also that they deliver all products with the trademark to iFIT to be destroyed. IFIT is also requesting that Victoria’s Secret pay damages in an amount no less than three times what it made in profits of everything that featured the trademark.

FashionUnited has reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment.