Victoria's Secret & Co. sees brighter picture: raises annual forecast
Lingerie group Victoria's Secret & Co. reported a 7 percent increase in sales in the third quarter. The positive figures prompted the company to raise its expectations for the full fiscal year.
The company reports net sales of 1.34 billion dollars for the third quarter. Converted, this is 1.27 billion euros. The result achieved is higher than previously forecast.
Victoria's Secret & Co. also managed to reduce its net loss in the quarter, which came to 56 million, compared to 71 million dollars a year earlier.
The group is raising its forecast for fiscal year 2024. Previously, the company expected a decline of 1 percent, but is now assuming revenue growth of between 1 and 2 percent.
Victoria's Secret & Co. consists of the brands Victoria's Secret, Pink and Adore Me.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.
It was translated using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com