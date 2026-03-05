Victoria's Secret exceeds expectations in fiscal year 2025/26

US lingerie group Victoria’s Secret & Co. reported surprisingly positive results for the 2025/26 fiscal year on Thursday. Thanks in large part to a strong final quarter, the parent company of the Victoria's Secret, Pink and Adore Me brands exceeded its own forecasts.

In the most recent fiscal year, which ended on January 31, group sales reached 6.55 billion US dollars, exceeding the previous year's level by five percent. Revenue in North American stores increased by 3.4 percent to 3.54 billion US dollars. E-commerce sales remained almost unchanged at 2.04 billion US dollars. The international business saw strong growth, increasing by 27.3 percent to 967.4 million US dollars.

Group forecasts further growth

However, earnings declined due to significant one-off charges, resulting primarily from impairment losses at the Adore Me label and restructuring expenses. Operating profit fell by 13 percent to 270.6 million US dollars.

Adjusted for special items, however, operating income grew by almost eight percent to 402.5 million US dollars, significantly exceeding expectations. The reported net profit attributable to shareholders shrank by three percent to 160.9 million US dollars.

Management now expects further progress in the current year. Sales are forecast to increase to between 6.85 and 6.95 billion US dollars. The target for operating profit is between 430 and 460 million US dollars.

The group also announced that it will continue to analyse the role of the struggling Adore Me brand. It is looking for ways to “optimise” it within the portfolio, according to a statement. The strategic focus, however, remains on the two main brands, Victoria's Secret and Pink.