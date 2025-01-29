Victoria's Secret raises Q4 2024 earnings forecast, appoints new CFO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has appointed Scott Sekella as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Timothy Johnson, who will retire in June. This was announced today in a press release. In addition to the executive change, Victoria's Secret has also revised its forecast for the fourth fiscal quarter, ending February 1, 2025.

Sekella brings extensive retail experience and has previously held senior financial roles at companies such as Joann, Under Armour, and Crocs.

Along with the executive change, Victoria's Secret also announced that it has adjusted its forecast for the fourth fiscal quarter ending February 1, 2025. The company now expects revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent, excluding the additional week from last year, which is a slight improvement over the previous expectation of 2 to 4 percent.

Earnings per share are now expected to range between $2.20 and $2.30, a slight increase from the previous forecast of $2.00 to $2.30. This follows strong holiday sales results.