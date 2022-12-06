Viktor & Rolf appoints OTB’s Matteo Franceschini as CEO

Dutch luxury brand Viktor & Rolf has announced the appointment of Matteo Franceschini as its chief executive officer.

He joins the company from Italian fashion group OTB, which bought the label back in 2018. He will continue to report to the company’s CEO Ubaldo Minelli.

In his previous position, Franceschini oversaw licensing and collaborations as director of the division.

He also served for three years as head of sales and licensing at Dsquared2, another label managed by the luxury group.

Prior to OTB, Franceschini worked for almost 13 years at premium menswear label Corneliani, where he held multiple roles, including the brand’s commercial director and Asia Pacific area manager.

Speaking to WWD, OTB’s Minelli said Franceschini had “helped to develop licences for all the brands of the group”.

He added: “I am sure that in this new position he will be able to guide the growth of Viktor & Rolf, a brand which alongside its haute-couture collections is active in meaningful licences and collaborations.”

Franschini succeeds Andrea Collesei, who took the top position at Viktor & Rolf in 2016.

According to the publication, Collesei will now be focusing full-time on Jil Sander, the OTB-owned German label where she serves as managing director.