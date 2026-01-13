Vince reports 5.3 percent holiday sales increase driven by D2C growth

New York-based global retail platform Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) has announced preliminary, unaudited sales results for the nine-week holiday period ended January 3, 2026. The company recorded a 5.3 percent increase in total net sales compared to the prior year period, driven by significant gains in its direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations.

The D2C segment saw sales rise by 9.7 percent, benefiting from strategic investments in e-commerce capabilities and customer experience enhancements. Conversely, the wholesale segment experienced a 2.7 percent decline.

Brendan Hoffman, chief executive officer of Vince, attributed the wholesale performance to disruptions in receipt flow with Saks Global, though he noted that strong sell-through at the register with other partners helped mitigate the impact.

Financial outlook and strategic positioning

Following the holiday performance, Vince confirmed that total net sales are trending in line with previous guidance. Furthermore, the company expects adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales to reach the higher end of its prior guidance ranges for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025.

Following Q3 results, the Group issued the following projections. For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to increase between 3 percent and 7 percent, with adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales projected at 0 to 2 percent, and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales expected to reach 2 percent to 4 percent.

For the full fiscal year, the company anticipates net sales to increase by approximately 2 percent to 3 percent compared to the prior year and adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales to be approximately 2 percent to 3 percent with adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales to be approximately 4 percent to 5 percent.

Vince continues to monitor developments regarding Saks Global, a key wholesale partner. The company clarified that Saks Global represented less than 7 percent of total net sales as of fiscal year 2024. Current financial guidance does not reflect any potential outcomes related to the reported status of the wholesale partner.