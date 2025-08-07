Vince to remain listed on NYSE after compliance plan approval

Vince Holding Corp. has announced that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has accepted its plan to remain listed on the stock exchange. The company, which had been notified on May 6, 2025, that it was not in compliance with listing standards, can now continue its listing. The non-compliance was due to its average market capitalisation and stockholders' equity both falling below the required 50 million dollars.

Brendan Hoffman, the company's chief executive officer, expressed his satisfaction with the NYSE's decision. "We are pleased that the NYSE has approved our plan," he said, adding that the company is focused on executing its objectives to "drive shareholder value." Vince's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, but will be subject to quarterly reviews over the next 18 months to ensure the company is making continued progress toward its plan.

Vince, a global contemporary retailer founded in 2002, operates 44 full-price retail stores, 14 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com. The brand, known for its "elevated yet understated pieces," also sells through premium wholesale channels worldwide.