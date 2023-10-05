Vinted acquires Dutch delivery service Homerr

Dutch parcel delivery company Homerr is being acquired by Vinted Go, the shipping arm of secondhand platform Vinted and a subsidiary of the Vinted Group. The amount involved in the acquisition was not disclosed by the companies.

Homerr was founded in the Netherlands in 2016 and currently has a network of social and commercial pick-up and drop-off points. This allows consumers in the Benelux region to easily drop off or have their items delivered to these points.

Vinted Go's acquisition of Homerr enables Vinted Go to build a larger network of pick-up and drop-off points. In fact, the branch is already rolling out such points in France. A press release highlighted that Homerr will continue to operate as before, and founders Juriaan Matthijsen and Mark-Jan Pieterse will also remain with the company. However, the two will have senior roles within the new, combined organisation.

"We have been working with Vinted Go for quite some time. We see a huge opportunity in deepening our partnership to grow further in developing innovative new delivery solutions with less impact on the climate," Juriaan Matthijssen and Mark-Jan Pieterse, founders of Homerr, said in the release. "Joining forces, combining our expertise and operational knowledge with the scale of Vinted, enables further innovation. We look forward to building our network and delivery service together to further improve the experience of our customers and partners."

Vytautas Atkočaitis, vice president of Vinted Go, added: "As a pioneer in new ways of delivery, Homerr shares our commitment to develop PUDO (pick-up and drop-off, ed.) networks that have less climate impact than home delivery. As Vinted members are an important part of its customer base, we were already working closely with the Homerr team. We are impressed by its innovative proposition and focus on continuous improvement. We look forward to a joint future in which we combine our expertise to serve Vinted members even better."