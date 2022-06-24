Vinted announces management changes, launches shipping service business

Vinted, the Lithuanian marketplace for second-hand fashion and lifestyle has unveiled a new shipping services business and reshaped its group structure to support its growth strategy.

The marketplace is now led by CEO Adam Jay, who joined the company earlier this year, while Thomas Plantenga became Vinted group CEO.

Commenting on the development, Jay said: “Vinted is a fantastic company with strong foundations already in place and so much opportunity for further growth in pre-loved fashion and beyond. The secondhand market is in its infancy and Vinted has an important role to play in the rapid pivot to alternative ways of consuming.”

Jay, the company said in a statement, brings strong experience in consumer technology, with roles at Expedia Group and Hotels.com, Avis and Travelport. At Vinted, he will ensure the company continues on its mission to make secondhand first choice globally, and that the marketplace achieves its ambitious growth goals.

At the same time, Vinted has launched a dedicated shipping brand Vinted Go, to deliver a range of new shipping services to Vinted’s marketplace members and beyond.

The company’s growing network consists of 43 shipping carriers and 220,000 PUDO points across Europe. This means members can send and receive secondhand items from one another affordably, conveniently and in some cases, due to the focus on PUDO, with a lower carbon impact than to-home delivery.

Vinted Go is launching with two new services. This month it will begin rolling out a selection of own-branded lockers in the Paris area. This service will mean Vinted members in Paris can choose Vinted Go as a delivery option for their purchases, which will be transported between the PUDOs in electric vehicles.

At the same time, Vinted Go is developing a new digital shipping platform which will bring together and optimize third party carrier infrastructure for any business. The platform will be launched in the next month.

Vytautas Atkočaitis, vice president at Vinted Go, said: "By creating a separate business to focus more specifically on shipping, we can strengthen and expand our offering at the same time as developing and testing different solutions to ultimately create a better shipping experience.”

“The changes we have announced will enable us to build more specialist propositions for different parts of the consumption cycle and to develop new expertise. Our shipping team has already achieved so much in connecting disparate shipping carriers cross-border and helping encourage deliveries to PUDO, and I am excited to see what can be done with this next chapter,” added Plantenga.

Today, Vinted Marketplace has more than 65 million members across 16 markets in Europe and North America, with more than 300 million secondhand items listed on its platform.