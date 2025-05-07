Vinted becomes investor and launches 'Vinted Ventures'

In late April, Vinted Group quietly launched its investment company, Vinted Ventures. This new organisation, managed by the leader in second-hand fashion in Europe, is dedicated to supporting resale start-ups.

“Through Vinted Ventures, we support ambitious founders whose products and services provide concrete solutions, and who are ready to define the next stage of how people buy, sell and value what they own,” said Milda Jasaitė, senior director of corporate development at Vinted, in a statement.

Vinted Ventures stated that it is targeting series A to C companies “with bold visions and data-driven decision-making”. The company will invest between 500,000 euros and 10 million euros and stated that, in addition to capital, companies in the portfolio will have access to its network of expert advisors.

In 2024, the turnover of Vinted Group, the parent company of the Vinted marketplace, the logistics company Vinted Go and the payments company Vinted Pay, amounted to 813.4 million euros. This figure represents an increase of 36 percent compared to the 2023 financial year.