Vinted expands into Australia

Lithuanian second-hand marketplace Vinted is expanding its international footprint with its official launch in Australia on July 1, a company spokesperson confirmed to FashionUnited.

Although the official launch is scheduled for next month, retail trade publication Inside Retail reported that the platform is already operational, with listings available to Australian users.

According to Vinted, Australia represents a natural next step for the company. Internal research shows that 88 percent of Australians have unused items at home that they could sell, while three in five (60 percent) say they have clothes they no longer wear. "Across Europe, we've helped make buying and selling second-hand easier, more reliable and more affordable, and we're excited to bring that experience to Australia," a Vinted spokesperson said. The company added that, as with every new market launch, it will take a "data-led, test-and-learn approach", using local insights and its experience scaling across other markets to guide future growth.

For parcel deliveries, Vinted has entered into a three-year partnership with Australia Post, which will handle shipments made through the platform.

The expansion follows a period of strong growth for the Lithuanian company. In 2025, Vinted reported revenue of 1.1 billion euros and a gross merchandise value (GMV) of 10.8 billion euros. In April, the company also reached a valuation of 8 billion euros following an 880 million euro secondary share sale.

With its launch in Australia, Vinted continues to execute its international expansion strategy. The platform is currently active in 26 markets.