Vinted eyes eight billion euro valuation ahead of share sale

Resale platform Vinted is reportedly eyeing an eight billion euro valuation ahead of a planned share sale potentially worth several hundred million euros.

According to sources for the Financial Times (FT), the company is believed to be in preliminary discussions regarding the sale of existing shares in a transaction that could kick off next year. The media outlet noted that the talks were still in the early stages and no valuation has yet been set.

Vinted declined to comment on the reports.

The company last brought in new investors in October 2024, securing 340 million euros in a share sale, bringing its valuation to five billion euros. The transaction came after the platform experienced rapid growth, expanding in both existing and new markets, while further launching a verification service and product categories.

In its report, FT said revenues for Vinted were set to rise 40 percent to over one billion euros this year, increasing on the 813 million euros seen in 2024. Net sales are said to have roughly quadrupled last year to 76.7 million euros.