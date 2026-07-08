Vinted forms part of coalition launching European Media Marketplace

Vinted has joined a coalition of European companies across media, telecoms, retail, and advertising technology, launching a new initiative: the European Media Marketplace.

The initiative, launched on July 7, aims to change how advertisers, agencies and publishers activate campaigns and connect across Europe's open web. Among the first founding members of the initiative are T Advertising Solutions, Equativ, Experian, Lastminute.com, Leboncoin and Kleinanzeigen, Orange Advertising, Vinted, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone.

The European Media Marketplace will seek to overcome the fragmentation in media buying, audience data and campaign activation across different countries, channels and platforms.

Rather than functioning as a publisher or data alliance, the marketplace is set to connect media owners, trusted first-party data and AI-powered activation through a single framework, allowing campaigners and advertisers to activate campaigns across connected TV, video, display, native advertising and retail media.

Providing an alternative to closed advertising ecosystems, the European Media Marketplace is built around collaboration, privacy and interoperability, with publishers' interests at its core. Media partners keep full control of their inventory, data and commercial strategy, while advertisers gain simpler campaign activation, clearer reporting and better results.

The new marketplace reduces the number of intermediaries between advertisers and audiences, thereby retaining more value within Europe's own media and data ecosystem, including publishers, CTV platforms, broadcasters, telecoms companies, retailers and data owners, while giving brands access to trusted audiences in premium environments across the open web.

"Every day, millions of people across 25 markets in Europe use Vinted to buy and sell second-hand fashion and consumer goods. This gives us a unique understanding of our members and their needs across Europe," said Satya Vinnakota, Business Director of Ads, Vinted, in a statement on joining the coalition.

"Joining the European Media Marketplace as a founding partner lets us turn that insight into measurable, transparent value for brands while keeping our members' data under our own governance."

The new marketplace will initially launch across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, with other markets in the pipeline. Global advertisers that have registered are expected to start preparing to launch omnichannel campaigns across Europe through the platform from September 2026.