Vinted introduces item verification to UK platform

Secondhand marketplace Vinted has introduced a new Item Verification service to its UK platform, allowing users to access authenticity checks on select designer items.

The service costs 10 pounds an item, paid for by buyers, and is eligible for brands listed at 100 pounds or over, each of which will display a diamond-shaped badge on the product listings.

The process will then see the item shipped to a newly established verification hub in London, where it will be authenticated by a trained team of experts before being sent to the buyer.

The service comes after Vinted acquired German luxury resale platform Rebelle in 2022, which merged with Vinted’s team and brought on board expertise in item verification.

In a release, Adam Jay, CEO of Vinted, said: “We understand that authenticity and trust are paramount in the world of online second-hand shopping and we believe this should be accessible to all.

“That's why we've worked hard to provide our reliable verification service for designer pieces at an affordable price.

“Since Vinted was founded 15 years ago, our commitment has always been to make second-hand fashion the first choice for everyone and we see this new service being a significant step forward in our ambition to provide our community with the utmost confidence."