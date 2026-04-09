Vinted reaches 1.1 billion euros in revenue for 2025, accepting a strategic drop in profits

International resale platform Vinted has unveiled its annual results for the 2025 financial year. The group reported significant growth in its global business volume, reaching 10.8 billion euros (12.59 billion dollars), a 47 percent increase on the previous year. Revenue totalled 1.1 billion euros, marking a 38 percent year-over-year increase.

This expansion phase was accompanied by a drop in the company's immediate profitability. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 151 million euros, a decrease of 5 percent, while net profit reached 62 million euros. This represents a 19 percent decrease compared to the 77 million euros recorded in 2024. The decline in profits is attributed to strategic investments in developing the German market; expanding product categories; extending logistics services across Europe; and introducing new payment solutions. Free cash flow, meanwhile, grew by 36 percent to 137 million euros.

Expansion of categories and geographical development

In 2025, Vinted focused on diversifying its product offering. Womenswear and kidswear remain the platform's core business. However, it has expanded its catalogue to include other consumer goods categories, such as sporting goods and collectibles, to attract a broader audience.

Geographically, the group improved its performance in the German market through an enhanced product proposition and targeted return on investment. Vinted also consolidated its European presence by entering new markets, including Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia.

Strengthening of the logistics ecosystem

The group continued to develop its infrastructure to support the growth of its transaction volumes. The delivery partner network now includes over 500,000 pick-up and drop-off points across Europe. Vinted Go, the internal transport service, was launched in Spain and Portugal, and a new sorting centre was opened in France. The company has also started testing its logistics infrastructure with external clients. Vinted Go currently operates in five markets: Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

In a statement, Vinted's chief executive officer, Thomas Plantenga, suggested the company's strategy is to create a resale ecosystem that maximises value for its members at the lowest possible cost. “To achieve this,” he said, “we are investing in technology to have a sustainable and scalable impact.” He added: “This is why we are improving our product, investing in member safety and support, while strengthening the pillars that underpin the marketplace: shipping and payments.”

Plantenga noted that these technological developments lead to faster sales, with buyers finding what they want more easily and “at the best price”. He specified that value increases as the marketplace improves significantly with each new member. He concluded: “In 2025, this occurred across every growth vector we have, resulting in strong growth and, more importantly, a more efficient and solid foundation that will drive the future shift from new to second-hand consumption.”

This article was written in part with the assistance of an artificial intelligence tool and was subsequently edited and completed by a FashionUnited journalist.