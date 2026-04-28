Vinted's equity valuation hits 8 billion euros after 880 million euro secondary share deal

Lithuanian second-hand marketplace Vinted has completed a secondary share transaction of 880 million euros (1.030 million dollars). This latest move establishes an equity valuation of 8 billion euros for the consumer-to-consumer (C2C) platform.

The transaction was led by Swedish investment firm EQT, British asset manager Schroders Capital, and Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG). TVG serves as the late-stage venture investment platform for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Financial performance and growth trajectories

In 2025, Vinted reported a gross merchandise value (GMV) increase of 47 percent year-over-year (YoY) to 10.80 billion euros. During this period, the group generated 1.10 billion euros in annual revenue and 62 million euros in net profits across 26 markets.

The group is not raising new primary capital through this transaction, citing a strong balance sheet and several years of positive cash flow. These resources provide the capacity to invest in growth from existing reserves while providing liquidity for employees and institutional investors.

Expanded investor base and institutional support

The transaction was significantly oversubscribed and attracted a variety of high-profile financial institutions. New investors include funds managed by US-based BlackRock, Swiss firm Lombard Odier Investment Managers, and Pinegrove Opportunity Partners.

EQT increased its existing holding, while British investment trust Baillie Gifford also chose to expand its position. Schroders Capital, an indirect investor since 2018, has now joined as a direct shareholder alongside TVG.

Strategic focus on infrastructure and circular economy

Vinted CEO Thomas Plantenga noted that the valuation reflects the progress made in embedding the marketplace within a vertically integrated ecosystem. This includes the development of Vinted Go and Vinted Pay to manage shipping and payment infrastructure.

"Online second-hand is growing faster than general e-commerce," Plantenga stated. "We have built the fundamentals so we are well positioned to capture and drive this growth."

EQT partner Carolina Brochado stated that the firm is doubling down on its conviction in the strategy of the technology business. According to TVG head of EMEA Avid Larizadeh-Duggan, the marketplace is distinguished by its scale and disciplined operating model. Larizadeh-Duggan also noted the expansion of the platform beyond fashion into adjacent categories like electronics.

Schroders Capital head of global venture investments, private equity, Steven Yang, added that the company is at the heart of a structural shift in consumer habits. Goldman Sachs International acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction, while US law firm Cooley provided legal advice to the marketplace.