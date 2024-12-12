Violette_FR secures Series B funding to fuel expansion

Clean beauty brand Violette_FR, known for its skincare and cosmetics, has completed a Series B funding round led by New York-based emerging growth equity firm Silas Capital to drive its next phase of growth with a focus on global expansion, product innovation, and digital enhancement.

The funding round was also supported by Paris-based operational growth equity fund Experienced Capital and existing investors Monogram Capital Partners and Felix Capital.

Violette_FR was launched in 2021 by New York-based, French-born make-up artist Violette Serrat to democratise "French-girl" beauty. After advising top brands like Dior and Estée Lauder, Serrat ventured into a broad product line, which balances the bold with the 'au naturel,' bridging the gap between the minimalist and the beauty-obsessed.

The collection features make-up, skincare, and haircare, offered at an accessible price point, with hero products including the ‘Boum-Boum Milk’ skincare spray and the ‘Bisou Balm’ sheer matte lipstick.

Commenting on the investment, Serrat, the company’s founder, said in a statement: "I've always approached my business with a long-term vision, akin to building a luxury maison rather than a high-growth startup. Because of this, I have carefully orchestrated my dream line of products while staying customer-centric and true to my instincts.

“I view Violette_FR as a lifestyle brand - one that seamlessly integrates beauty into a broader, curated lifestyle. We are thrilled to have a team of investors who continue to support us, allowing Violette_FR to thrive while maintaining the integrity of the brand and its unique position in the beauty landscape."

Silas Capital and Experienced Capital invest in clean beauty brand Violette_FR

The strategic positioning of the brand, as well as the expertly crafted clean beauty formulas, and Serrat’s growing following on social media, where she has more than 1 million followers, were what initially attracted investors, including a seed round led by Female Founders Fund (FFF), Felix Capital, and Greycroft Ventures, followed by a Series A in 2021 led by Monogram Capital Partners.

These investments supported the brand's initial direct-to-consumer push and expansion into multiple retail locations across France, Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, including Le Bon Marché, Oh My Cream!, Mecca, and Moda Operandi.

While direct-to-consumer remains Violette_FR’s primary distribution channel, the brand plans a major retail partner announcement in 2025, which will significantly increase its retail footprint.

Brian Thorne, partner at Silas Capital and lead investor, added: "Violette_FR stands out in the beauty landscape for its aspirational French brand appeal, driven by Violette's authenticity and credibility, which resonate deeply with consumers.

“Her innovative approach shines through in the brand's ability to extend across categories - skin, colour, hair, and fragrance, as well as in standout products like Boum-Boum Milk, Bisou Balm, and Yeux Paint Dieu Bleu. We're excited to partner with Violette to further accelerate both e-commerce momentum and wholesale expansion."

The Series B funding will support Violette_FR’s strategic goals, including accelerating product innovation, building the necessary infrastructure and stock levels for expansion in the US and international markets, and enhancing its e-commerce and digital platforms. The investment will also further the brand's commitment to sustainability through new initiatives focused on eco-friendly packaging and ethical ingredient sourcing.