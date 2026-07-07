Vivek Veeramani joins XY Retail to strengthen strategic partnerships

XY Retail, the retail operating system for the Armani Group and other global luxury brands, has announced Vivek Veeramani as its new vice president, ecosystem and delivery. According to the company, Veeramani will strengthen strategic partnerships, supporting its next phase of growth.

"Our success depends not only on the strength of our platform but on the strength of the ecosystem around it. Vivek brings the operational discipline and partnership mindset to scale that ecosystem, ensuring our partners become an extension of how we deliver value to customers around the world," Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail, said in a statement.

Before joining XY Retail, Veeramani held senior roles at ThoughtWorks, GoTo Group, Quess Corp, Nivoda and Technogise. He has over 25 years of leadership in enterprise technology, product strategy and business transformation across retail, banking, manufacturing and digital businesses in India, Southeast Asia and Africa.

"What attracted me to XY Retail is the combination of an ambitious product vision and a company already delivering for some of the world's leading luxury retailers. The opportunity now is to strengthen the partner ecosystem so customers can move faster, scale confidently and realize greater value from the platform. I'm excited to be part of that journey," Veeramani said.

XY Retail is a retail operating system that powers more than 1,500 stores globally for brands including brands including Giorgio Armani Group, LuisaViaRoma, Golden Goose, Boggi Milano and others.