Vivienne Westwood to produce products faster through PTC partnership

Global professional services company Accenture will be partnering with British luxury house Vivienne Westwood on the implementation of the brand’s new retail product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, from technology developers PTC.

The new platform will allow the brand to develop and launch new products quicker, improving the process using PTC’s FlexPLM retail solution technology. The program enables a more transparent understanding of the stages in a product’s lifecycle, providing design visibility across several merchandise categories.

“The majority of our prototypes, samples and production items are outsourced, and we have a complex and heterogeneous supply chain to manage,” explained Vivienne Westwood’s CIO, Antony Calabrò, in a statement.

He continued: “We chose PTC FlexPLM for its supply chain and product development capabilities, its intuitive and highly visual interface, and its information security and system stability. Accenture’s expertise and proven track record in the fashion industry and with PLM were instrumental in launching and having it deliver business value in a short timeframe.”

Prior to the new platform, the brand’s UK design and merchandising office transferred manufacturing tech packs through manual systems to its production office in Italy. The practices often led to missed deadlines, duplicate data entry and poor collaboration with partner factories.

The implementation of the platform will enable Vivienne Westwood to accelerate these processes, as well as allowing secure communication both internally and with supply chain partners.

Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail business unit, said: “We are proud to be selected to help meet Vivienne Westwood’s solution requirements around user experience, security and performance, enabling them to achieve a rapid return on investment. We look forward to helping this iconic brand further optimise its digital product creation strategy and support its go-to-market operations.”