Vogue publisher Condé Nast partners with OpenAI

Condé Nast has partnered with OpenAI, the US software company behind artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT. The aim of the collaboration is to increase the reach of the content of the US publisher of magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, GQ and The New Yorker, announced Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, in an internal letter published on Tuesday. The aim is also to protect the company's own content and ensure that compensation is paid for the use of its own intellectual property.

"As we all know, generative artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way audiences discover information," said Lynch. "It's critical that we meet our audiences where they are and leverage new technologies while ensuring fair compensation for the use of our intellectual property. That's exactly what we've found with OpenAI."

In a separate announcement, OpenAI said it will use content from magazines such as Vogue, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler and GQ to display it in its own products such as ChatGPT and SearchGPT prototype. OpenAI is working with its news partners to gather feedback and insights on the design and performance of SearchGPT to ensure these integrations improve the user experience and will be incorporated into future updates to ChatGPT, the announcement said. Condé Nast joins other major publishers and magazines such as The Atlantic, Axel Springer and Vox Media who have also partnered with OpenAI.

Previously, OpenAI had repeatedly come under criticism from various media outlets for possible copyright infringement. The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement in December 2023 because they allegedly used articles from the US newspaper to train their AI tool.