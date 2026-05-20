Vox Populi and Shein create a scholarship for fashion students from modest backgrounds

The association Vox Populi and ultra-fast fashion brand Shein are partnering to create 'Future Fashion Talents', a scholarship designed to help young French people in precarious financial situations fund their studies at fashion schools.

After launching Pop’Skills, a fashion programme for young people from disadvantaged neighbourhoods, the association Vox Populi* and ultra-fast fashion brand Shein are offering 'Future Fashion Talents'. This scholarship is for young people wishing to pursue training at a fashion school for the 2026-2027 academic year. Applications must be submitted before June 18, 2026.

“To build this programme, we wanted to partner with a player capable of supporting us in the scaling up we wanted to achieve,” said Edwige-Laure Mombouli, general director of Vox Populi, in the press release. “Shein's support was a natural choice. It is a major player in accessible fashion, in tune with the expectations of an entire generation.”

Objective: to promote social diversity and bring out new creators, technicians and entrepreneurs

For its first 2026-2027 intake, the scholarship plans to support fifty young talents throughout France. The scheme only covers tuition fees, which can reach up to 9,000 euros per academic year, depending on the beneficiaries' situation and the cost of their training.

Overall, this corresponds to almost full coverage in some private schools or partial coverage in the most expensive institutions.

In addition to a fragile financial situation, candidates must be between sixteen and thirty years old, reside in France and in the DROM-COMs, and be admitted to or enrolled in fashion-related courses (design, technical trades, management or marketing).

Applications will be evaluated according to several criteria: social situation; creative potential; motivation; academic background; and the coherence of the professional project.

Shein's funding of fashion school tuition fees likely to cause a reaction

This initiative is reminiscent of the controversy surrounding a partnership between the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and the ultra-fast fashion giant, as reported by The Guardian in 2023. The programme included twelve scholarships of 40,000 dollars for fashion students. In exchange, beneficiaries could also be asked to create pieces for the platform.

The initiative sparked strong protest within the school. One student denounced the partnership, deeming it contradictory to the institution's stated sustainability commitments. A petition subsequently gathered more than 4,500 signatures. The school defended the exchange, highlighting the high cost of studies and the lack of available funding for students.

It now remains to be seen how French fashion schools will position themselves.

*Vox Populi: Vox Populi is a non-profit organisation founded in 1999. It is committed to supporting young people from modest backgrounds, working-class neighbourhoods and rural areas through mentoring, training and professional integration programmes.