Wacoal acquires Glamorise to bolster digital growth

The US-based Wacoal International Corporation (WIC), which serves as the parent company of Wacoal America, Inc., has announced an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Glamorise. Based in New York, Glamorise specializes in the design, development, and e-commerce-driven sales of women’s innerwear.

The strategic move is intended to strengthen the business operations of the Japanese-founded Wacoal group within the US market. By integrating the 105-year legacy of Glamorise, Wacoal aims to enhance its product development capabilities specifically within the larger band and cup size segment.

The acquisition is further designed to establish a profitable business platform by leveraging the digital marketing expertise and proprietary e-commerce operations of the New York firm. This integration is expected to accelerate the expansion of the customer base and enhance overall brand awareness.

Integration of digital commerce and size inclusivity

Wacoal, founded in Japan in 1949 and launched in the US in 1985, has positioned itself as a category leader in department and specialty stores. The group emphasizes technical innovation and high-quality materials, supported by a national team of fit consultants.

The acquisition of Glamorise allows Wacoal to build stronger direct-to-consumer (DTC) capabilities. By utilizing the digital know-how of the acquired entity, the group intends to drive further growth and profitability across its entire portfolio.

Wacoal America president and chief executive officer, Mitch Kauffman, stated: “This acquisition greatly enhances Wacoal's position and experience in the digital commerce space and enables us to serve more women than ever before.”

Strategic alignment of brand heritage

The partnership unites two long-standing entities within the intimates sector. Glamorise CEO, Jon Pundyk, noted that the agreement begins a new chapter that joins the history of the brand regarding size inclusivity with the technical excellence of the Wacoal group.

Pundyk expressed that the collaboration is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of every woman through a shared vision of premium quality and superior fit. The transaction marks a significant step in the evolution of the group as it shifts toward a more digital-centric business model.