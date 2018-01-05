Wacoal EMEA sales increase but profit falls

For the year to March 31, 2017, Wacoal EMEA said in its accounts filed with the Companies House UK that its pre-tax profit dropped from 3.6 million pounds (4.8 million dollars) to 2.3 million pounds (3 million dollars), while revenues increased to 57.8 million pounds (78 million dollars) against 54.7 million pounds (74 million dollars) last year.

The UK-based underwear and swimwear manufacturer that retails its range at John Lewis, Harrods and Harvey Nichols and is now stocked in over 5000 retailers, including national and independent stores as well as online across the globe, in more than 30 countries. Founded as Eveden by S D Ryall in 1920, the company was later acquired by Wacoal Holdings Japan in 2012.

Picture:Facebook/Wacoal Europe