Wal-Mart continues to get the industry talking: adds Lord & Taylor to its fashion portfolio

Continuing with its strategic plan to compete head-to-head with Amazon for the title of online fashion mogul, Wal-Mart has announced a new partnership with Lord & Taylor. The retailer will add the U.S. fashion retailer’s clothing brands to its e-commerce platform.

“Our goal is to create a premium fashion destination on Walmart.com,” said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. e-commerce. “We see customers on our site searching for higher-end items, and we are expanding our business online to focus on adding specialized and premium shopping experiences, starting with fashion.”

Commenting on the deal, Liz Rodbell, President of Lord & Taylor, highlighted that “As retail continues to change, this flagship store creates enormous growth opportunities for Lord & Taylor and our brand partners.” “Our customers trust us to deliver high-quality fashion apparel and accessories, and we will soon be able to extend the reach of that offering to new customers through this flagship store.”

“Walmart.com is a shopping destination that reaches a wide base of customers looking for premium fashion brands,” Rodbell continues. “They are a great company for us to work with as we continue to grow our digital presence.”

It’s worth recalling how aggressively Wal-Mart has been bidding on its fashion offering. The U.S. retail giant has , Modcloth, Shoebuy and Moosejaw over the past year.

Lord & Taylor’s shop on Wal-Mart will launch on Walmart.com in spring 2018. The ‘wall Street Journal’ reported in October that Lord & Taylor would own the inventory and fulfill orders from the new website.

Wal-Mart is set to report third-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.